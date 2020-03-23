Helena, county officials announce more changes due to COVID-19

In response to the COVID-19 virus and directives to accomplish “social distancing,” the City of Helena and Lewis and Clark County are changing the way some public services are offered.
The following changes are taking place:
Lewis and Clark County Landfill
- Operations will remain open for account holders six days per week, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-noon.
- Pay-as-you-throw services will be suspended until further notice. Disposal options are available at the City of Helena Transfer Station.
- No cash payments will be accepted. Please call 406-447-8037 to make a payment over the phone (processing fee will apply), or mail check payments.
- The administrative office is closed to the public.
Helena Transfer Station
- Operations will move to six days per week, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- It will be closed on Sundays, beginning March 29.
- Tipping floor attendants will no longer help customers unload any type of material.
- Route collection and recycling will continue six days per week, Monday-Saturday.
- A portable ADA accessible restroom will be placed for the public to use.
- Permit issuance for new construction/sales will be suspended until further notice. The scale will attempt to get addresses of those customers without a permit.
- People with lost or misplaced permits can call 406-447-8086.
- No cash will be accepted for payment on solid waste statements and invoices. Please call 406-447-8086 to make a payment over the phone, or mail check payments.
- The administrative office is closed to the public.
The delivery of in-person services will be reevaluated on Tuesday, March 31, and will be based on COVID-19 trends and CDC guidelines.
People are encouraged to utilize the transfer station for essential disposal needs and are reminded to keep young kids inside the vehicle at all times.
Helena Municipal Court
- Helena Municipal Court will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon.
- New hours are in place until April 15, 2020.
- Court business will be conducted by phone from noon to 4 p.m. Please call 447-8466 ext. 1.
- If you need to file an order of protection between noon and 4 p.m. call the above number.
For court fines or fees, no walk-in payments will be allowed until April 15, 2020. Please use the following options to pay court fines or fees.
- Mail in payment with check or money order to Helena Municipal Court, 228 Broadway, Helena MT 59601
- Call in using a debit or credit card (transaction fee applies): 447-8466 ext. 1
- Use online payment at www.citepayusa.com (transaction fee applies)
- Please call if these options will not work for you.
Helena Parking Office
The Parking Office is closed to in-person service through Tuesday, March 31. At that time, the Parking Division will reevaluate whether to reinstate operations or not based on COVID-19 trends and government recommendations. For questions regarding parking tickets or permits, please contact the parking office at 447-8419.
Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands
Parks has suspended in-person service through Tuesday, March 31. At that time, they will reevaluate whether to reinstate in-person office services based on COVID-19 trends and government recommendations.
The following resources are available for reservations or programs:
- If you need to make park reservations, please email Jennifer Schade at jschade@helenamt.gov.
- If you need to speak with Kait Perridon, please email kperrodin@helenamt.gov.
- If you need to speak to the Parks Director, please call Kristi Ponozzo: 594-3832
Parks, trails and open lands remain open for recreation.