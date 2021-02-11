Helena could get $6M-$7M in next COVID relief package, expert says

The city of Helena could receive $6 million to $7 million from President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion federal relief package, members of a local civic group were told Thursday by a Montana native who is now part of a nonpartisan, nonprofit Washington, D.C.-based federal budget think tank.
Tyler Evilsizer, a Havre native who is now deputy policy director for the Washington, D.C.-based Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, spoke during an early morning meeting of Hometown Helena, an informal group of residents, officials and business people. He was introduced at the meeting as one of Forbes magazine’s top 100 tax advisers to follow.
Evilsizer, who was raised in Helena and attended Helena High School and Carroll College, said the federal budget increased by 50% in one year, which he said was legitimate, given the federal support people needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill is winding its way through Congress with incredible speed.
“It’s roughly a repeat of what we did in March,” he said, speaking of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in which Montana received $1.25 billion.
He said Montana would likely get the same amount as last year, but this time around the money will be a little more evenly split among state and local governments.
“The city of Helena, they are still finalizing the bill, but it looks like the city of Helena will get $6-$7 million,” he said, adding it was based on population and the bill will come together in a few weeks.
Evilsizer, who primarily focuses on tax, budget and economic policy, said some funds would also be coming to Lewis and Clark County, but did not give an exact figure.
Republicans have labeled the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package as being too costly, economically damaging and overtly partisan, the Associated Press reported. It would send $1,400 payments to some. It would also provide hundreds of billions for state and local governments and to boost vaccination efforts, raise tax credits for children and increase unemployment benefits. The bill is expected to be on the president’s desk by mid-March.
Evilsizer said it would be hard to tell what would have happened if the stimulus efforts had not happened. He said personal incomes went up between April and July, with much of that credited to federal relief efforts.
“That made a lot of sense during a period where we were forcing people to stay home,” Evilsizer said, adding that some people had made more money than before, “which helps us in a better spot for when the economy does open up."
Evilsizer was asked by meeting moderator Jim Smith if the federal budget is sustainable, given the path the country is on.