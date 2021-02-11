Helena could get $6-7M in next COVID relief package, expert says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The city of Helena, they are still finalizing the bill, but it looks like the city of Helena will get $6-$7 million,” he said, adding it was based on population and the bill will come together in a few weeks.

Evilsizer, who primarily focuses on tax, budget, and economic policy, said some funds would also be coming to Lewis and Clark County, but did not give an exact figure.

Republicans have labeled the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package as being too costly, economically damaging and overtly partisan, the Associated Press reported. It would send $1,400 payments to some. It would also provide hundreds of billions for state and local governments and to boost vaccination efforts, raise tax credits for children and increase unemployment benefits. The bill is expected to be on the president’s desk by mid-March.

Evilsizer said it would be hard to tell what would have happened if the stimulus efforts had not happened. He said personal incomes went up between April and July, with much of that credited to federal relief efforts.

“That made a lot of sense during a period where we were forcing people to stay home,” Evilsizer said, adding that some people had made more money than before, “which helps us in a better spot for when the economy does open up."