Helena considers suspending open container rules for Big Sky Pride

"I think there's a pretty decent chance that we're bringing something that effects the public and the public's safety forward without them really largely being aware of it," Logan said. "I mean, we received these proposals on Thursday afternoon."

City Commissioner Andres Haladay told Logan he should not use the argument of process to block a resolution he simply does not agree with and argued that the process is going above and beyond what is required.

"(W)e had a discussion at the last meeting, and no it wasn't a public hearing," Haladay said. "In fact, we're here talking tonight. We're having a public discussion on it. We've taken public comment. The suggestion is that we actually set it aside and have additional public comment on it, so the process objection always comes across when you subjectively disagree with it but don't want to say it on substance, so we're done with that. Like, you oppose it and just say it."

City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin moved to amend one of the two proposals brought forth by staff that resolved to temporarily suspend open container ordinances within the Downtown Urban Renewal District to include dates specific to Pride, July 17 and 18, and table the resolution until the commission's June 21 meeting.

The motion carried on a 4-1 vote with Logan opposing it.