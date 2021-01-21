Helena considers re-purposing 'Light a Life' tree toppled by wind

"We're exploring different options for having pieces of the tree available for the public to have a piece of history," Ponozzo told the city commission during its Wednesday evening administration meeting. "One option we've discussed is to have the tree milled into commemorative pieces that would be for sale at the civic center."

The wood is being kept in a secret location to prevent theft, according to Ponozzo.

She said the parks department is open to suggestions as to how the historic landmark's wood can be equitably distributed to those who would like some.

It will take about a year to properly dry out the wood before it can be used in some other way, Ponozzo said.

Daly said the other spruce tree in front of the civic center will now have to be removed. Because the wind load on the remaining tree is much greater after the removal of the "Light a Life" tree, he said, he is worried about it falling into the Helena Fire Department's only driveway.

"It would be an unacceptable risk to block emergency services like that," Daly said.

He said it takes a large amount of force for a tree of that size to fail.