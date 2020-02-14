Helena considering former Livingston city manager for interim role

The Helena City Commission has called a special meeting to consider hiring ousted Livingston City Manager Ed Meece as interim Helena city manager.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday in Room 326 of the City-County Building, 316 N. Park Ave.

According to city materials, city staff recommends contracting with Meece from Feb. 27 to Nov 30, or until the city hires a permanent city manager. He would earn a salary of $10,865 per month in addition to an automobile allowance of up to $450 per month and a housing allowance of up to $850 per month, according to a draft employment agreement.

After more than nine years as Livingston's city manager, Meece resigned from that role in 2015 as the city commission was considering whether to terminate his contract. Meece's resignation came after the city failed to submit a $9 million grant application on time and as some city commissioners were questioning his administration's overall performance.

“It became apparent that Ed would probably get fired on Tuesday," the Livingston City Commission's then-Chairman James Bennett told The Billings Gazette at the time. "So rather than have him leave the office of city manager with a termination on his resume, I felt it was more respectful to allow him to resign.”