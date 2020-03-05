Helena considering former Friendship Center director for interim manager job

The Helena City Commission will consider hiring Melinda Reed, the former executive director of the Friendship Center, as interim city manager Monday.
"Staff recommends contracting with Melinda Reed to act as the City's Interim City Manager. Staff recommends contracting with Melinda Reed from March 10, 2020, through November 30, 2020 or the Permanent City Manager’s start date, whichever date is sooner," the agenda for Monday's city commission meeting reads.
This story will be updated.