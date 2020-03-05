You are the owner of this article.
Helena considering former Friendship Center director for interim manager job
Helena considering former Friendship Center director for interim manager job

Melinda Reed, former executive director or the Friendship Center,

Melinda Reed, former executive director or the Friendship Center, poses in this IR file photo from 2013.

 DYLAN BROWN, Independent Record

The Helena City Commission will consider hiring Melinda Reed, the former executive director of the Friendship Center, as interim city manager Monday. 

"Staff recommends contracting with Melinda Reed to act as the City's Interim City Manager. Staff recommends contracting with Melinda Reed from March 10, 2020, through November 30, 2020 or the Permanent City Manager’s start date, whichever date is sooner," the agenda for Monday's city commission meeting reads. 

This story will be updated.

