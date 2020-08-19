Helena considering affordable housing trust fund

Commissioner Emily Dean said she wanted more information and data about trust funds as the commission moves forward.

“I’m supportive of the concept, but it’s a big lift and I want to make sure when we dedicate these city resources we need to do it right,” she said.

Commissioner Sean Logan echoed a desire for more information and said public participation should be prioritized as the discussions moved forward.

The commission had some debate about whether a citizen advisory board should be created as part of the trust fund, however, Haladay noted that there are a number of boards and organizations already working on affordable housing issues in Helena and the commission should take that into consideration before forming another board.

Commissioner Heather O’Loughlin felt there were pros and cons to a citizen advisory board and wanted to see feedback from community organizations. She also felt there could be potential to fund the trust fund as early as this fiscal year with a general fund budget amendment and access to other funding sources.

“We often say our budget reflects our values so I would implore us to consider a potential deposit this year,” she said.

If TIF funding were to be dedicated to affordable housing, O’Loughlin suggested that the portions of that funding be increased incrementally over time due to the newness of some of the TIF districts in Helena.

