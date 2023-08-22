There will be a series of community conversations regarding issues involving the unsheltered in Tracy Kidder’s book “Rough Sleepers.”

Plymouth Church - UCC, in partnership with the Lewis and Clark Library, United Way, the Montana Jewish Project, Good Samaritan and the Helena United Methodist churches, invite the public to participate in the reading and five-week discussion of the 2023 book by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author.

According to the New York Times, “Rough Sleepers” follows Dr. Jim O’Connell, a Harvard-trained physician who, since 1985, has been treating Boston’s most vulnerable unhoused population: the city’s “rough sleepers,” men and women who dwell mostly out of doors, in parks, in subway tunnels and on sidewalks. O’Connell helps create a program to care for Boston’s unsheltered community.

The origins of housing shortages, education, medical care and substance abuse are a few of the topics featured each week and explored by community leaders during the five-week discussion.

The series runs from Wednesday, Aug. 30, through Wednesday, Sept. 27. All discussions will be held at 12 p.m. (noon). Sack lunches are encouraged.

The Lewis and Clark Library hosts the first gathering in the meeting room, though each week the discussion will move to other locations. No reservations are required; all are invited whether or not you have read the book.

Aug. 30 at Lewis & Clark Library: “Why Now? Historical Origins of the Housing Crisis” (a discussion about why homelessness seems like a national crisis now), facilitated by Dr. Pat Christian, Carroll College.

Sept. 6 at Our Place: “Who Is My Neighbor?” (stories of people living on the streets), facilitated by Theresa Ortega, Good Samaritan, and the Rev. Jeff Buscher of United Way.

Sept. 13 at Temple Emanu-El: “What’s Education Got to Do With It?” (information from school counselors and administrators about the role of education in addressing homelessness), facilitated by Helena Public Schools staff.

Sept. 20: Covenant United Methodist Church: “Did you Hear Me? Not in My Backyard, Please” (a perspective from local government regarding low-income housing), facilitated by city/county administrators including Commissioner Andy Hunthausen and Mayor Wilmot Collins.

Sept. 27 at Plymouth Church – UCC (lunch provided): “What About Drugs, Addictions, Mental Health and Other Life Threatening Concerns on the Streets,” facilitated by PureView Health Center case workers.

The Point In Time survey in January found that there were 164 unsheltered people officially documented in the Helena area. That is about a 13% increase from the year before. The survey is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the survey from communities receiving federal funds from the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Grants program.

For more information, contact Jennifer Jeffries Thompson at 406-442-2642.