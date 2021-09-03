Helena community leaders discuss Afghan resettlement options

A group of Helena residents met Friday morning to discuss the community's ability to resettle Afghan refugees.

Lead by refugee health care advocacy group Hands On Global's Executive Director and Helena resident Valerie Hellermann, the group consisted of about 30 people, including Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell and Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins.

Hellermann said the morning's conversation was very much the first in a long line of steps, largely aimed at recruiting volunteers to help research and assess the community's capacity to take in and support one or more Afghan families.

The Associated Press reported that at least 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted into the United States following the fall of Kabul as part of an “enduring commitment" to help people who aided the American war effort and others who are particularly vulnerable under Taliban rule, the secretary of homeland security said Friday.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have already made it through security vetting and arrived in the U.S. to begin the process of resettlement. Exactly how many more will come and how long it will take remain open questions, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said as he outlined the effort, according to the AP.