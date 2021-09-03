Helena community leaders discuss Afghan resettlement options

A group of Helena residents met Friday morning to discuss the community's ability to resettle Afghan refugees.
Lead by refugee health care advocacy group Hands On Global's Executive Director and Helena resident Valerie Hellermann, the group consisted of about 30 people, including Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell and Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins.
Hellermann said the morning's conversation was very much the first in a long line of steps, largely aimed at recruiting volunteers to help research and assess the community's capacity to take in and support one or more Afghan families.
The Associated Press reported that at least 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted into the United States following the fall of Kabul as part of an “enduring commitment" to help people who aided the American war effort and others who are particularly vulnerable under Taliban rule, the secretary of homeland security said Friday.
Tens of thousands of Afghans have already made it through security vetting and arrived in the U.S. to begin the process of resettlement. Exactly how many more will come and how long it will take remain open questions, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said as he outlined the effort, according to the AP.
The Missoula branch of the International Rescue Committee has already committed to resettling nine Afghan families. There are only a handful of agencies in the U.S. that have the authority to resettle refugees, including the IRC, which is the only such agency operating in Montana.
Collins, a former Liberian refugee, tempered the group's expectations.
"While I applaud your efforts, we have to step back," he said. "The first thing we need to do is talk to IRC. ... They will guide us."
The majority of Afghans coming to the U.S. will begin their new lives at military bases. According to the AP, as of Friday, the approximate totals were: Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, 8,800; Fort Bliss, Texas, 6,200; Fort Lee, Virginia, 1,700; Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst, 3,700; Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, 650; Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, 800; Fort Pickett, Virginia, 3,650 and Camp Atterbury, Indiana, 65.
While held at the bases, the federal government will vet the refugees, many of whom have received special immigration visas thanks to their work with the U.S. during the war.
Hellermann said with the help of local volunteers she will compile a report on local resources available to show Helena has the capacity to take in refugees.
She also said the research may reveal Helena does not have the capacity. While the availability of jobs in the Helena area is ample, its housing stock is not.
Another concern is the ability of the local school district to not only take in more children, but children who may not speak English. Hellermann said refugee children may have been out of school for years.
"These are issues we have to consider as a community," she said. "We have to look at what is needed and determine can we as a community offer that."
Helena resident Heidi Goldman said helping resettle these families will be a big lift, possibly too big.
"Saying 'no' is also OK," Goldman said. "This is the beginning of the conversation on practicality."
Dunwell acknowledged that the housing component will be a "really big issue," but not an insurmountable one.
"Even if we don't have everything on the list, we can work with IRC to get there," she said.
East Helena resident Elinor Edmunds Miller is the co-founder of an organization called Friends of Aschiana, an Afghan school for street working children, offered words of encouragement.
"We can do better," Miller said, referencing the relatively small number of refugees the U.S. has taken in compared to some European nations. "We are a wealthy country. We need to help address this crisis."
Hellermann again stressed that the meeting marks the earliest stage of this effort.
"At this point, it is citizens working to help. Eventually, it will interface with local government," she said.