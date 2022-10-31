Helena community ARPA funding requests far outpace availability

The city of Helena received nearly $16 million in community requests for portions of its American Rescue Plan Act allocation, nearly twice the amount of funds available.

The city received in total only a little more than $8 million in ARPA money from both the federal and state governments, and if the Helena City Commission elects to fund every interim city manager-recommended internal funding request, only about $3.26 million will remain for external requests.

The city has already committed $1.8 million of that pot to Ten Mile Water Treatment Plant upgrades.

In an effort to determine the level of need within the community, the city put out a request for letters of intent to apply for ARPA dollars. It has received 43 letters of intent from 41 organizations with requests ranging from capital projects to staffing and totaling $15,730,482.

"A lot of interesting ideas," City Commissioner Andy Shirtliff said during the body's Oct. 26 administrative meeting. "This is thought provoking."

The city commission could decide on internal ARPA funding requests during a Nov. 7 meeting, but are expected to announce those decisions ahead of that meeting.

A proposed timeline for formal applications is set for Nov. 9 through 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 21. Staff will review applications for completeness Nov. 21.

The city commission has tentatively scheduled an administrative meeting for Nov. 30 to review the applications and a special meeting for the first week of December for presentations on the proposals.

"I think the timeline we were given allows us some time to reread those letters of intention, give them some consideration," Shirtliff said. "I think we're starting to see some patterns, whether it's with homelessness or with housing folks, land acquisition, etc. I think we're starting to see patterns and that will show us where the need is."

The largest asks are from Helena College, Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church, Prickly Pear Land Trust, Carroll College and Helena Area Community Foundation, according to a summary compiled by the city's Grants Administrator Amanda Opitz.

Helena College submitted a letter of intent detailing its need for $2.5 million to remodel a portion of its Donaldson Campus and create a cosmetology training facility that meets the state Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists requirements.

An independently accredited college within the Montana University System, Helena College plans to offer an associate of applied science degree in cosmetology beginning 2024.

"This is a career field which requires completion of an academic program prior to sitting for the state licensure exam. Currently, there are no public options for this training in Montana," the college's letter of intent states.

Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church stated it intends to request $2.4 million to help buy land for its ambitious 113-unit housing development in partnership with Helena Area Habitat for Humanity, YWCA Helena and Rocky Mountain Development Council.

Former Helena City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk had previously said the city would consider spending $2.4 million in ARPA federal aid to buy the land from the church and connect to city utilities.

The plan is to build 33 Habitat for Humanity single-story duplexes, 60 RMDC-administered apartment rentals and 20 units for YWCA Helena clients unable to graduate out of the program because of the runaway local housing market at a total estimated cost of $40 million.

Prickly Pear Land Trust in its letter of intent outlined a $1.025 million request to help fund a remodel of its downtown Helena headquarters.

The organization "hopes for the space to be a community resource by providing amenities such as indoor/outdoor open spaces, more office suites, state-of-the-art virtual capabilities, and multi-use spaces for meetings and hands-on education," according to its letter of intent.

Part of that plan includes offering office space for rent to smaller nonprofit organizations.

"Prices to rent office space in Helena have skyrocketed since the pandemic, and smaller nonprofits struggle to find space to carry out their jobs or to host meetings for their organizations," the letter states. "As a community-minded organization, PPLT seeks to create a space that can be utilized by community partners and members of the community."

Carroll College said it plans to request $1 million in funding for upgrades to its football field.

College President John Cech in his letter of intent said the installation of new lighting and a turf field at Warren Nelson Stadium, which opened in 2001, would benefit Helena, offering it as an outdoor entertainment venue.

"Presently, the City of Helena lacks an appropriate large outdoor event venue for concerts and athletics which could bring significant revenue to our community," Cech wrote in his letter. "We watch Bozeman and Missoula and their local businesses succeed where such venues exist. The people of Helena would truly benefit from a community-oriented venue which may be made possible through an investment by the City in Carroll College’s Nelson Stadium field enhancement project."

Cech went on to state "(i)n the event the City of Helena decides not to fund or to partially fund the amount requested, Carroll will continue to seek private donor support to ensure this project is a success for Carroll and for Helena. However, the impact to Helena in that case would likely be a delay in being able to offer this wonderful community asset."

The Helena Area Community Foundation plans to make a $1 million ask to help seed an endowed emergency relief fund.

The organization with help from United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area has long provided emergency relief funding, most recently during the COVID-19 pandemic and after the July 3 flash flooding downtown.

"The ability to respond to emergencies in our community would be vastly improved were a standing fund for Emergency Relief in existence, and better yet if a significant portion of this fund were permanently endowed and therefore available to the community in perpetuity," the organization's letter of intent penned by HACF Executive Director Emily Frazier states.

The letter also states $900,000 would be immediately moved to a permanent endowment, with the remainder available in a fund to "provide emergency relief through 2026."

Among the smallest asks are a $2,000 request from the Last Chance Community Pow Wow Committee to help fund a "Demonstration Day" as part of the yearly festivities that would be specifically for area school children to participate in, and a $5,000 request from the Pad for Paws Foundation to install lights at the Centennial Park dog park.

Opitz said during an Oct. 26 meeting that the letters of intent were useful in helping to more finely tune the application parameters.

Some parameters for the commission to consider include a project's location and the type of entity making the request, among others.

The commission is also prioritizing projects benefiting vulnerable populations and public health and safety.