Helena commits to 100% clean energy by 2030

Helena will source all of its energy from clean, renewable projects by 2030, according to a resolution unanimously approved by the city commission Monday.

Helena Sustainability Coordinator Patrick Judge said the resolution has been in the works since before he took on the role in early January.

Judge said this been a priority for not only the city commissioners, but also a large contingent of Helena's residents.

"It does seem as though the community is tracking this issue and supporting this resolution," he said.

The city has received dozens of emails in recent weeks calling for the commission to approve the resolution.

"This is one of the most important things you can do for our city's future," Helena resident Shannon Heath wrote in an email to the mayor and commission Monday morning.

