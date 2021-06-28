Helena commissioners to propose budget amendments

The Helena City Commission will hold a special meeting Monday to afford individual commissioners an opportunity to propose fiscal year 2022 budget amendments to be voted on and approve the preliminary budget.

The city's proposed budget lists about $88.9 million in total revenue, including more than $5.5 million in internal transfers, and about $95.7 million in total expenses. It estimates a more than 16% decrease in spending from fiscal year 2021's projection with only about a 5% decrease in revenue from the previous year.

The city's proposed personnel costs for fiscal year 2022 mark a more than $5 million increase over the previous year.

The city commissioners sent their proposals via email last week to City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk.

City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin is proposing a $350,000 transfer out of the general fund and into the city's housing trust fund by cutting expenses in the general fund related to annual employee cost of living adjustments and a moratorium on new hires among other proposed savings.

O'Loughlin is also proposing reductions in expenses to the budgets of the Helena Civic Center, $90,000, Kindrick Legion Field, $125,000, and Bill Roberts Municipal Golf Course, $235,000.