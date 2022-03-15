Helena commissioners pick Burton to be interim city manager

In a move that may seem like something of a homecoming, the Helena City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Tim Burton as interim city manager, a man who had served as city manager nearly 20 years earlier.

Burton was selected from among six candidates and will serve in the interim job, perhaps until the end of the year, as the search for a permanent replacement continues.

Burton served as Helena’s city manager from 2000-2009. He left to serve as then-Attorney General Steve Bullock's deputy director and chief of staff. He most recently served as executive director of the Montana League of Cities and Towns. He has also served as chief of staff for a governor and chief administrative officer for Lewis and Clark County.

The Great Falls native received his bachelor’s in political science from Carroll College and his master’s in public administration from the University of Montana.

Prior to the vote commissioners praised his experience and background.

Commissioner Emily Dean said it was good to have someone with his experience as Helena enters a critical point in time.

“I think he is a great choice and a steady hand” who would be effective in dealing with "budget issues,” she said.

Commissioner Melinda Reed said Burton is familiar with Helena and has city manager experience.

“I think he is an excellent choice and we’d be very fortunate to have him with us,” she said.

Commissioner Sean Logan repeated a theme among commissioners that it was a talented pool of candidates to choose from.

“I am really looking forward to working with Mr. Burton,” he said.

Burton was not at the meeting. Officials said he was retiring from his job with the league, which is a nonpartisan, nonprofit association of 127 Montana municipalities.

Former City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk resigned Feb. 16, stating that based on recent exchanges with the City Commission, she believed she was no longer the right person to serve as city manager. She offered no further details and left office Feb. 18.

The city accepted applications for the position of interim city manager through March 7 and received six letters of interest.

Other than Burton, candidates included Helena residents Mark C. Barry and Gene Walborn. Other candidates included David W. Johnston of Fort Wright, Kentucky, Alan D. Lanning of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Gregg Schuster of Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Burton will serve as the chief administrative officer, provide leadership for department directors and its nearly 350 employees, and oversee the daily business of government.

The salary is $14,713 per month, along with a $200-per-month automobile allowance. He is to begin on or before April 1 and is expected to serve in the position for up to nine months, through Dec. 31.

Mayor Wilmot Collins appointed Logan and Reed to an ad-hoc recruitment committee to lead in the hiring of the interim city manager. This committee may later assist in any recruitment process for a permanent city manager.

The commission hired City Attorney Thomas Jodoin to serve as interim city manager from March 2-April 1, with compensation of $14,713. Jodoin had planned to resign from the city Feb. 25 to become deputy director of the Montana League of Cities and Towns but agreed to delay his departure.

Helena has had two city managers and two interim city managers since Ron Alles retired in June 2018 after nearly eight years in the position.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jodoin said the city is seeking external and internal applicants for the police chief position. The closing date is March 25. Police Chief Steve Hagen retired late last year.

