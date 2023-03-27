The Helena City Commission approved what it is calling a re-creation of its public art committee during Monday evening's meeting.

The commission voted 4-0 to amend three resolutions previously passed that created the Helena Public Art Committee (HPAC) and set its membership guidelines in an effort to "modernize and improve support to the City's advisory board system," a staff memo states.

Committee members now have three-year term limits. The city commission and Helena Citizens' Council representative seats were removed, dropping the number of seats on the committee from 11 to nine.

One of the remaining nine seats will be occupied by a youth member.

And the committee is now limited to submitting recommendations and proposals to the city commission once a year.

The committee was created by the Helena City Commission on Nov. 16, 1998 to serve as an advisory committee to the commission. It was to promote community awareness of and involvement in providing public art in Helena and to maintain, and acquire high-quality professional public art.

Also during Monday's meeting, the commission approved granting Helena's Community Facilities department $7,750 in Railroad District tax increment financing funds to partially fund the installation of a mural within the pedestrian tunnel.

HPAC will cover the remaining half of the project's costs for a total cost of $15,500, or about $5 a foot.

Commissioned by HPAC, the mural is anticipated to run the length of the 30-foot tunnel which connects Memorial and Centennial parks under Last Chance Gulch.

The TIF district advisory board recommended allocation of the funds during its February meeting.

HPAC Chairwoman Amanda Reese said the project has been in the works for some time and that the committee is "excited to see these blank concrete walls activated with vibrant public art."

Reese said the committee has received 14 submissions from artists that members will review during its April 11 meeting.

The committee considers the pedestrian tunnel a gateway to the Railroad Urban Renewal District, and Reese said special consideration will be given to proposed murals that incorporate the "distinct history" of the area.

The committee hopes to finalize a contract with the chosen artist by early May with the paint drying by the end of August.

"We hope this project inspires others in the district to explore creative ways to tell the story of its unique history to create a sense of place and community through art," Reese told the commissioners.