The city of Helena concluded its marathon city manager candidate interview process Wednesday and plans to hold a special meeting Tuesday for the city commissioners to deliberate and make a decision.

The interview process, led by Helena-based CMS Consulting, involved members of Helena Citizens' Council, city staff and the commissioners.

Interviews of the three finalists, Clifford Strachan of South Jordan, Utah, Michael Thomas of Amity, Oregon, and current interim City Manager Tim Burton, stretched over two days.

While Burton and Strachan wrapped up their interviews with city leadership and officials Tuesday, Thomas completed those interviews Wednesday.

Questions from all three groups of interviewees were similar and centered around many of the city's most pressing issues, including housing, climate change and infrastructure.

But the commissioners and city department heads also inquired about workplace matters like management style and consensus building.

Burton leaned heavily during his interviews on his lengthy career in public service, citing accomplishments during his time at the National League of Cities where he helped create a race equity in leadership program for municipalities across the country and while working as Lewis and Clark County's first chief administration officer when he helped the county draft its first strategic plan.

Burton also pointed to the past 11 months during which time he has served as Helena's city manager on an interim basis.

"Well, it's kind of a unique position to be here as the interim city manager for the last 11 months," Burton confided to the city department heads. "I can tell this team that you wouldn't see any dramatic changes based upon the way we've conducted our business the last 11 months, but I think for the long term, and when you look at not only the relationship between the governing body and the directors but the relationships between ourselves, that to be truly effective long term, we need to establish relationships of trust."

All three candidates referred to themselves as generalists as prospective city managers and said they expect the department heads and staff to be the experts.

"It's critically important that we give directors the space they need to do their jobs," Burton said.

He told the commissioners he intends to continue "building a positive culture where people want to work and thrive."

All the candidates stressed the importance of empowering personnel, listening to their ideas and concerns, and incorporating them in processes.

Both Strachan and Thomas said as newcomers to the organization, they would like to implement changes incrementally.

Strachan said as a bureaucratic journeyman, he has "stepped into those situations (of change in management) a number of times."

He told city staff it is important for him to get to know the people involved in city government both "inside and outside the organization" and also strive for "early wins" to build a comfortability.

"Will there be changes? Inevitably there will be changes, but hopefully we're all aligned and we are all making the right changes in the right way," Strachan said.

Thomas had a similar message for staff, telling them if hired, he will "listen to you and hear your concerns so as to better advocate on your behalf to other departments, the commissioners and the public."

Strachan, a native of British Columbia, often cited work with the Canadian government, helping shepherd big infrastructure projects while working in Utah, and smaller projects like waste studies for a previous employer, Sandy, Utah, which contemplated bringing trash collection services in-house.

"I like to summarize local government as we build community and we deliver services, and it's the core of what we do," he said. "We need to pay attention to what the community wants, but also what the community wants to pay for."

Strachan described his leadership style as one of service.

"I try to create a good environment and provide the resources and the will to move forward on things that need to get done," he said.

He said he plans to retire in 10 years and wants "to finish strong."

He said his job in Sandy "did not work out" because of differences in style between himself and the mayor.

"Since I couldn't fire her, she fired me, but the reality is it wasn't a good situation," he said.

He said he believes Helena "has a lot going for it."

"I see the potential to finish my career here and to accomplish some things I can be proud of and to make a home here," Strachan said.

A 20-year veteran of the Air Force, Thomas retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel and said the time taught him much, from dealing with large budgets to larger combat operations.

Thomas said he has already tendered his resignation with his previous employer, the town of Amity, for a personal reason he said is known only to him.

"I believe the city council (in Amity) appreciates what I accomplished," he said.

Amity is a small town, and Thomas said in Helena, he sees an opportunity "to up my game and do more on a bigger scale."

He said he is excited at the prospect of getting to work with the city government team here.

CMS Consulting representative Jim Kerins sat through every interview.

"I believe the process has gone very well," he said Wednesday afternoon. "I believe the commission has been highly engaged."

The city department heads who participated in the interviews filed individual reports with CMS and came to a consensus recommendation for the commissioners in a closed-door session following Wednesday's interview with Thomas.

The commission will hold a special meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the commission chambers within the City-County Building, 316 N. Park Ave, "for the purposes of conducting deliberations and a selection for the City Manager position," a city news release sent Wednesday evening states.

Some portions of the meeting may be closed to the public "at the discretion of the Mayor," the news release states, but the meeting on the whole will be open to the public and broadcast via Zoom and YouTube.