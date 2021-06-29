Helena commissioners amend budget for projects

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Helena's Finance Director Sheila Danielson said during the meeting that street assessments would need to be increased by about 3% to cover the debt servicing obligations.

"It's a good project. It's been a long-term recommendation of (the Non-motorized Travel Advisory Council). It's time for this commission to vote on it one way or another," Haladay said.

Danielson confirmed prior to the vote that streets assessments would not increase in fiscal year 2022.

Haladay proposed increasing appropriations of the streets maintenance fund by $75,000 from the general fund to pay for the engineering work associated with a highway crossing at Ewing Street across Lyndale Avenue, which was unanimously approved. The crossing was a recommendation of a traffic study of the city's five-point intersections commissioned by the city.

"We do studies and assessments and needs assessments, and I think this is an opportunity to actually move forward with the recommendations of one of the many studies that we've expended funds on," O'Loughlin said.

Haladay's proposal to further increase appropriations of the streets maintenance fund by another $75,000 to pay for the engineering work on a Centennial Trail crossing at Montana Avenue near Argyle and Bozeman streets was approved unanimously.