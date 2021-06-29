Helena commissioners amend budget for projects

The Helena City Commission voted on motions to amend the city's fiscal year 2022 budget during a four-hour special meeting Monday evening.
City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin proposed an amendment to reduce a financial commitment to Kindrick Legion Field by half.
What was initially a $250,000 commitment earmarked for the installation of an artificial turf infield in hopes of attracting a collegiate summer baseball league to Helena was cut in half on a 4-1 vote. City Commissioner Emily Dean was the lone dissenter. The $125,000 cut was later unanimously approved for deposit into the city's affordable housing trust fund.
City Commissioner Emily Dean proposed three budget amendments that were ultimately approved by her fellow commissioners.
A $150,000 transfer from the city's streets fund into a volunteer sidewalk replacement loan fund was unanimously approved.
A $100,000 transfer from the city's streets department into a slip, trip and fall hazard program that also funds sidewalk repairs was unanimously approved.
Dean also proposed contributing a $1,000 recurring sponsorship of the Big Sky Pride Parade from the general fund, which was approved on a 4-1 vote. City Commissioner Andres Haladay cast the lone dissenting vote.
Haladay proposed increasing appropriations in the city's street maintenance fund by $1.3 million of debt to pay for sidewalks on Knight Street, which was approved by the commission on a 3-2 vote. Commissioners Sean Logan and Dean voted against the amendment.
Helena's Finance Director Sheila Danielson said during the meeting that street assessments would need to be increased by about 3% to cover the debt servicing obligations.
"It's a good project. It's been a long-term recommendation of (the Non-motorized Travel Advisory Council). It's time for this commission to vote on it one way or another," Haladay said.
Danielson confirmed prior to the vote that streets assessments would not increase in fiscal year 2022.
Haladay proposed increasing appropriations of the streets maintenance fund by $75,000 from the general fund to pay for the engineering work associated with a highway crossing at Ewing Street across Lyndale Avenue, which was unanimously approved. The crossing was a recommendation of a traffic study of the city's five-point intersections commissioned by the city.
"We do studies and assessments and needs assessments, and I think this is an opportunity to actually move forward with the recommendations of one of the many studies that we've expended funds on," O'Loughlin said.
Haladay's proposal to further increase appropriations of the streets maintenance fund by another $75,000 to pay for the engineering work on a Centennial Trail crossing at Montana Avenue near Argyle and Bozeman streets was approved unanimously.
"This is a really critical, important piece of Centennial Trail. This is a great opportunity to bite off that piece that's been lingering for years," Haladay said.
Haladay moved to earmark $200,000 of gas tax revenue to pay for what is expected to be about two blocks of sidewalk around a Helena school to be determined by the city commission at a later date. The commission approved the motion unanimously.
The commission ultimately passed a resolution adopting the preliminary budgets, budget authorities and appropriations for fiscal year 2022.