Helena City Commissioner Andy Shirtliff announced in a letter to the editor submission Wednesday he will seek to fill the remainder of the term he was appointed to in November's election.

"I believe that together we can face our challenges, and continue moving Helena forward; that is why I am running for City Commission to fulfill the remainder of Eric Feaver’s two-year term," Shirtliff's letter states.

He was appointed to the seat on the governing body following the death of City Commissioner Eric Fever, who at age 77 died of natural causes in June.

The municipal election is set for Nov. 7 and boasts a sizeable ballot. In addition to the single city commission seat for the remainder of Feaver's unexpired term, Helena voters will also select two city commissioners for full four-year terms.

City Commissioners Emily Dean's and Sean Logan's first terms are up at the end of the year, and neither have announced a re-election bid.

All 28 seats on the Helena Citizens' Council will also be on the ballot. The council is made up of seven districts with four members each, all serving two-year terms.

Voters in the city of East Helena will decide on two East Helena City Council seats, Wards 1 and 2.

Candidate filing for the municipal election opens Thursday and closes June 19 at 5 p.m.

"A little over seven months ago, after the sudden and unfortunate passing of Commissioner Eric Feaver, I was appointed to the Helena City Commission with a mission that focused on our citizens, our city, and our prosperity. Since then, we have worked together to address the needs of our community and have invested millions into affordable housing, our city's infrastructure, our economy, and our nonprofits," Shirtliff's letter states.

"In this short time, we’ve invested in sustainable growth by approving over a thousand units of much-needed housing. Additionally, we’ve stabilized our city government, passed a balanced budget, hired a well-qualified permanent city manager, and approved new department heads, along with new Police and Fire chiefs," he said in the letter, which is awaiting publication.

"And Helena, we're just getting started."