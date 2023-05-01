The Helena City Commission has issued a letter of support for embattled Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the transgender lawmaker ousted Wednesday by House Republicans over comments in opposition to anti-trans legislation.

"As elected officials, we stand in support of Representative Zooey Zephyr and representative democracy," reads the statement sent out via email Saturday regarding the Missoula Democrat. "The Montana House of Representative's (sic) actions to bar Representative Zephyr from the House Floor, thus preventing her from actively participating in the body to which she was duly elected, has silenced 11,000 Montanans.

"As Montanans, we value individuality and a collective respect for privacy and basic human dignity. To target Representative Zephyr for her steadfast advocacy on behalf of marginalized communities and personal life experience is to undermine core Montana values."

With the final day of the Legislature slated for Friday, the commission urged the House to "immediately allow Representative Zephyr to attend and speak during the remaining House Floor sessions and restore her full participation in committee and interim committee proceedings."

The letter was signed by Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioners Emily Dean, Melinda Reed and Andy Shirtliff.

City Commissioner Sean Logan's signature does not appear.

Logan said in a phone interview Monday it was a conscious decision to not sign on to the letter.

"As a non-partisan elected official, I don't see a benefit to inserting myself into what amounts to a partisan conflict at the state Legislature," he said. "Obviously, my colleagues have every right to make such a statement, but as a city commissioner, I'd prefer to keep my efforts focused on the responsibilities that I have."