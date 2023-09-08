The Helena City Commission is expected to approve the commencement of phase two of the Westside Woods subdivision development at Monday's regular meeting.

WWC Engineering Project Manager Jeremy Fadness wrote a commencement notice on behalf of developer Sussex Construction Aug. 2.

"Much of the infrastructure for Phases 1 and 2 are tied together and in order to ensure no steps are missed we are requesting commencement of Phase 2 now," Fadness' notice states.

Monday's meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers in the City-County Building, 316 Park Ave.

The construction schedule for phase two has not changed and is anticipated to be completed in December 2025, according to the letter.

The infrastructure in question is a more than 120-year-old pipe water main known as the crosstown connector that runs under the construction footprints of phases one and two of the project.

Sussex will need to connect to the city's water and wastewater lines for service to the Westside Woods subdivision, and as part of the approval, the developer will need to replace the pipe if it is damaged or its capacity is exceeded.

The 172-housing unit subdivision below Mount Helena is planned for four phases with city review required before the start of each subsequent phase. Sussex Construction anticipates the first phase of the project to be completed by January and will include 28 single-family homes, two multifamily buildings and two open-space lots.

Phase two of the subdivision consists of 10 single-family residential lots, one multi-family lot and one open space lot to be dedicated to the city along with associated on- and off-site improvements required by the conditions of approval.

Upon approval of commencement, Sussex and its team will proceed with engineering plans, reports and a final plat "meeting all the required conditions for Phase 2," Fadness' notice states.