Helena commission to consider terminating city manager's contract

The Helena City Commission has called a special meeting to consider what is being described as a mutual agreement to terminate the employment contract of City Manager Ana Cortez.

The meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Commission Chambers of the City-County Building.

The city commission selected Cortez from a pool of 116 applicants in late 2018, and she started working as city manager in January 2019. Her two-year contract provides for an annual base salary of $150,000.

The city commission voted 3-0 Jan. 17 to place Cortez on paid administrative leave pending a third-party investigation into a complaint against her. Mayor Wilmot Collins was not present at that meeting, and City Commissioner Sean Logan abstained from voting on or discussing the matter.

Great Falls attorney Jordan Crosby has been working with the city on this matter. Crosby told the commissioners during the Jan. 17 meeting that attorney Lilia Tyrell, a partner at the Bozeman-based law firm Kasting, Kauffman & Mersen, was willing to conduct the investigation into the complaint against Cortez.

Crosby declined to characterize the nature of the complaint leveled against Cortez, but said it related to the "harassment and discrimination" sections of the employee handbook.