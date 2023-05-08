The Helena City Commission approved the distribution of a little more than $130,000 in Railroad Urban Renewal District funds for pedestrian amenities and on-street parking improvements along Helena and Gallatin avenues in the Sixth Ward during Monday's regular meeting.

The project is expected to result in 26 more angled-parking spaces in the district's commercial core. Home to popular local businesses such as Vanilla Bean Bakery, the area often fills up with parked cars during peak business hours.

Striping the new on-street parking will also serve as a traffic-calming measure by narrowing the travel lanes along Helena Avenue, according to a staff memo.

To accommodate new on-street parking spaces along Gallatin Avenue, the right-of-way will be transformed into a one-way street from the intersection of Gallatin and Helena avenues to the Capital Transit facility.

Family Outreach, a nonprofit serving people with intellectual disabilities, will be installing a new parking area to the north of their property at 1212 Helena Ave.

Sixth Ward property owners Michael and Tammy Marlow own the parcel at 1314 Helena Ave. and are proposing to install sidewalks and pedestrian crossings around the grassy peninsula wedged between Gallatin and Helena avenues.

Helena Senior Planner Ellie Ray told the commissioners Monday the project will be "hugely beneficial for pedestrian connectivity in the area."

"The Marlows have pledged their support to this project and are excited for these pedestrian and parking enhancements that will serve businesses, residents, and patrons of the RURD (Railroad Urban Renewal District)," a staff memo states.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be about $260,000. The urban renewal funds were raised through tax increment financing within the Railroad Urban Renewal District, meaning property tax revenue increases over what was currently collected goes toward improving the district.

The city's Railroad Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board voted to recommend approval of the application at full funding on a 4-0 vote. The board is set up to have eight members, but currently has six.

The group of applicants, which includes the Marlows, Family Outreach and Ray Kuntz Development LLC, will contribute the remaining amount of about $130,000.

The work is anticipated to be completed in the spring/summer of 2023.

The city commission voted 5-0 to allocate the funds.