Applicants seeking Helena's tax increment financing district funds for various urban renewal projects must first submit an application form.

One of the questions on the form asks applicants "Do you own the property?"

The latest applicant to receive TIF funds responded to that particular question with "Owner since 1874 when it was originally built for $100."

The applicant is the city of Helena, and the project is the long-sought-after rehabilitation of its historic Fire Tower known as "Guardian of the Gulch."

Lewis and Clark County Heritage Preservation Officer Pam Attardo, with permission from Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department, applied for the final piece of the financial puzzle.

The $74,650 request was unanimously recommended for approval by the city's downtown tax increment financing advisory board on a 7-0 vote during its Jan. 12 meeting. On Monday, the city commission approved that recommendation.

The TIF funds represent only about 27% of the project's total cost, about $279,000.

The application reveals Attardo and the heritage preservation office applied unsuccessfully for several grants in the past year to meet the project's financial goals, including a Montana State Historic Preservation Office grant through its “Revitalizing Montana’s Rural Heritage Projects” program, a Department of Commerce Montana Historic Preservation grant, and a Montana Department of Commerce Tourism grant. One grant was successfully secured, $10,000 from the Montana History Foundation.

"I'd like to say thanks to Ms. Attardo," City Commissioner Sean Logan said ahead of the commission approving the request Monday on a 5-0 vote. "I know she's gone to great lengths to try to secure funding to make this happen."

With the TIF funds, the rehabilitation work is expected to begin this summer and be completed by the fall.

The project aims to repair the structure's decayed timber beams and at least a half dozen joints around its base.

Since its construction nearly 150 years ago, moisture has collected in the mortise-and-tenon joints, the checks and splits, breeding fungi that eats away the wood fiber.

A significant portion was severely damaged in 2016 after an arson incident.

As a result, at least six of the joints will likely need to be replaced along with the end segments of the timber beams and their tenons, according to a trio of specialists flown in to assess the damage in July.

The project also intends to address some of the previous repair efforts, that were made in good faith but were not exactly best practice when it comes to both historic preservation and timber framing.

While conducting research for the project, Attardo's team uncovered a newspaper article from 1970 that claimed the Helena Fire Tower was one of only five such structures, a timber fire lookout tower in an urban setting, left in the United States, prompting the team to track down any others.

Downtown Port Townsend, Washington, boasts a fire bell tower, however, it is only a bell tower and is made of planed lumber, not heavy timber like Helena's tower.

They also learned of a fire tower in the New York City neighborhood of Harlem, but it is made of metal.

After hearing from contacts in 47 states, Attardo's team believes it is quite possible Helena's is the last remaining timber fire tower in an urban setting in the country.

"Then it becomes nationally significant," Attardo said in a previous interview. "That would open up the door to more grant opportunities and federal funding."

City Commissioner Emily Dean said Monday she was happy to approve the funding.

"Feels like a full-circle moment," Dean said. "This was something that got brought up on the very first budget that we were a part of, and Commissioner Logan has also championed it for a very long time. I'll be supporting it not just because it's the right thing to do, but emblematic of the fact that it's our community mascot in many ways and ensuring that it is there for future generations is important."