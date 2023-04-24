The Helena City Commission intends to increase a number of fees for city services such as police reports and swim lessons.

The commission passed four separate resolutions of intention during Monday's meeting to set fees for services provided by Helena Police Department Support Services Division, Helena Civic Center, Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool and Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands.

A public hearing for all fee increases will be held during the commission's May 8 meeting at 6 p.m., at which point the commissioners are expected to approve the new rates.

Helena's Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Lands proposed numerous increases to rates for services ranging from Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool entry fees and tennis court usage fees.

Participation in the summer day care program Kay's Kids, which was free, will now cost residents $25 a week.

Tennis lesson packages are seeing the largest cost increases among the parks department fees, with eight 45-minute lessons for children ages 5 to 9 increasing 87% (from $32 to $60) and 15 lessons at 55 minutes each for children ages 9 to 11 increasing 137% (from $57 to $135).

Municipal pool entry fees are increasing by 50 cents to $1.

The total increases at the municipal pool pencil out to less than $3,000 in additional revenue.

Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Doug Smith said the fee increases within his department are due in large part to increased personnel costs.

Smith noted during an April 19 budget work session that it will cost the city $60,000 to train pool staff prior to opening.

Smith has also proposed severely cutting back the hours of operations at the pool to further offset operational costs.

By opening an hour later, closing an hour sooner and closing during the weekends, the city anticipates saving about $80,000 on operations. Including those savings, the city still expects operational costs to increase by $120,000.

Helena Civic Center fees are also rising across the board in the coming fiscal year. For example, the cost to rent out the auditorium on a weekday for something other than a performance will go up from $675 to $750.

The proposed fee increases at the civic center are anticipated to generate $85,000 in additional revenue a year.

Smith said nearly 80% of civic center revenue goes toward personnel costs, and that "(w)e're going to see an increase in staffing cost in fiscal year 2024."

The Helena Police Department's Support Services Division is also requesting fee increases for the coming fiscal year.

The division fulfills records requests for the department among other tasks, and the fees for that service were last revised in 2005, according to a staff memo.

Most of the proposals either set at or increase the fee to $15 for requests such as accident, crash and police reports.

The city commission passed the four separate resolutions unanimously on 4-0 votes.