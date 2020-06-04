Helena commencement ceremonies moved to earlier Saturday morning
Helena commencement ceremonies moved to earlier Saturday morning

The commencement ceremonies for Helena High and Capital High have been moved to earlier Saturday morning because of the possibility of inclement weather later in the day. 

"While ceremonies can proceed during rain, any lightning within a ten mile radius causes an immediate end and postponement until 30 minutes after the last incidence of lightning. For this reason, it is vital that we make these necessary schedule adjustments," Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream said in a statement Thursday. 

Each graduate has been issued two tickets, and all guests must have a ticket, wear a face covering and complete a required COVID-19 symptom screener to attend. 

Both ceremonies will be held at Carroll College's Nelson Stadium. 

Here is the revised schedule for Saturday's events: 

Helena High School

Capital High School

