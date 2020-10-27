Helena College's interim dean selected for long-term position

Helena College's interim Dean Dr. Sandra Bauman has been selected to fill the position on a long-term basis, pending the Montana Board of Regents' approval next month.

Bauman has been the interim dean since May and previously spent two years as Helena College's associate dean of academic and student affairs. She has also worked as an instructor, academic advisor and director of academic success for Great Falls College and director of financial aid at University of Providence (formerly University of Great Falls).

The search committee was led by Brock Tessman, who is the deputy commissioner of academic, research and student affairs for the Montana University System. Tessman said in a press release that Bauman continues to bring vision and stability to an important part of the Montana University system.

"Helena College plays a pivotal role in promoting college access, workforce training and economic development across central Montana, and Dr. Bauman has clearly demonstrated her ability to lead the college in every area during an exceptionally challenging time," Tessman said.

The Commissioner of Higher Education's recommendation to appoint Bauman will go before the Montana Board of Regents for approval at its next meeting, Nov. 16 and 17.