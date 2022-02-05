Helena College to hit the road with its own license plate

A new specialty license plate featuring Helena College is coming down the road, and if all goes as expected, it will generate money to support scholarships and programs.

The release of the plate by the Montana Motor Vehicle Division has been moved to March. It was to be released earlier but was delayed due to a shortage of aluminum, a Helena College spokeswoman said Friday.

“We are thrilled to have this new design for our plates that showcases the pride we have in Helena through highlighting the Sleeping Giant," Dean Sandra Bauman said in an email. "I look forward to seeing these plates around town, knowing that each time I do it means someone has chosen to support Helena College and the services we provide to our students and the community.”

Helena College officials said $30 from each plate will go to supporting scholarships and programs at the college. There is a $10 production cost, a $30 donation to sponsor and a $30 renewal donation, according to the Montana Motor Vehicle Department website at https://bit.ly/333ixpS.

The Helena College plate is among 19 collegiate plates featured on the Montana Montana Vehicle Department website. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, the collegiate license plates generated $59,490 in donations for 13 colleges with Carroll generating $8,000 of that, according to the MVD website. Overall, nearly 136 plates generated $1.4 million in donations.

According to the Motor Vehicle Division website, the 57th Montana Legislature passed the Generic Specialty License Plate Act in 2001, allowing the Department of Justice to issue specialty license plates sponsored by qualified organizations or governmental bodies. It differs from the standard plate in that it has three letters and three numbers without a county designator.

The Motor Vehicle Division determines if an organization or governmental body is qualified as a specialty plate sponsor and oversees the appearance of the plate.

Prior to 2001, license plate approval was left to the Legislature with it voting on every group.

In 2002, the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial and Glacier National Park plates were the first specialty plates offered to the public.

Taxation on motor vehicles was enacted in 1913 to raise revenue for construction, maintenance and improvement of public highways. A license fee of $5 to $20 was charged depending on the horsepower of the vehicle, according to the Motor Vehicle Department.

