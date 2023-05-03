Helena College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program sent a team to the National Aerospace Maintenance Competition in Atlanta for the first time ever.

“The thing that stood out to me the most was the morale boost that it was to the students and to a lot of the other competitors and exhibitors,” said Aviation Instructor Wes Walker who’s been teaching at the college for eight years. “All of a sudden they see what is available out there."

The event is held annually at the Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul Americas Trade Show. There were over 400 competitors on 86 teams. Some represented airlines like United Airlines and American Airlines. There were also participants from the military, colleges and a few high school teams with some teams traveling internationally from Australia or Germany, all competing under the Georgia World Congress Center which covers about 3.9 million square feet.

Out of the 26 or so events, students from Helena College placed first in two of them. Mario Aceves won Virtual Reality Painting and Eric Dobson won Click-Loc fastening, which is a self-locking technology that was created to replace lock-wire and safety cable usually found in aircraft engines.

Other team members were Jamar West, Ashleigh Catlow and Kanoa Palazzolo. Some of the other events were aircraft tire inspections, FedEx cargo lock, engine fan blade removal and more. Several companies such as Alaska Airlines, FedEx, Snap-on Tools brought in training equipment ranging from jet engines to cockpit and wing sections for the competition.

The Helena College team was paired up to go against an Air Force team out of Germany. They had to pick and choose which teammates would participate in each event with some events requiring two or three teammates instead of just one.

“Needless to say, we learned so many things that we can’t even put it into a good perspective,” said West. “... We have built enough knowledge in the two years that we’ve been in this program that we were able to go into there, read through the manuals, figure out how to complete these tasks that other people do on a daily basis.”

West, who graduates Friday, stated he went into aviation mechanics to “bring more safety” because a previous boss of his passed away in a helicopter accident.

“(The competition) broadens your perspective so much,” said Catlow, noting how she hopes the competition becomes an annual thing for the program at Helena College. “Companies you think you’d never work for, after you talk to them you’re like ‘Wow, OK that actually doesn’t sound that bad.”

It cost about $7,000 per student for all travel and lodging expenses for the competition that started on April 18 with awards being given out April 20. Some of the sponsors for the team were Boeing, Pioneer, Meineke, and the Helena College Aviation Club started fundraising in 2022.

The competition was also a great opportunity for networking, with some companies looking to hire on the spot due to shortages in the industry. West stated that he has an interview coming up with Boeing from a run in at the event, and he recommended that if a group goes next year, that they bring a pile of resumes and business cards.

“I was hearing from other competitors that employers were fighting over the competitors,” Catlow said.

West highlighted that it’s not all about simply working on the plane and that there’s many avenues in aviation such as interior design, jet engine overhaul, design and maintenance of ground handling equipment and more. Next year’s Aerospace Maintenance Competition will take place in Chicago from April 9-11.

Helena College's Aviation Maintenance Technology program will be graduating eight students on Friday. There's usually an average of 25-30 students in the two-year program, Walker said.

“There’s a plethora of things you can do regarding aviation that you may have never thought about,” West said. “There’s a lot of room for growth — you can always move up.”