Helena College officials said Friday that construction has started on the space that will house the first public cosmetology program in Montana.

The program will be located on Helena College’s Donaldson Campus in a space that was previously the fire bay for the Fire & Emergency Services program. It's slated to open in the spring of 2024.

The Helena College Cosmetology program will be the first public program in the state and the first with an associate's degree. It will prepare students for their cosmetology licensure exams with the Montana State Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists. Students will complete their practical hours for the program in the Helena College School of Cosmetology salon, a full-service salon.

Cost for the new space is about $2 million, a college spokeswoman said Friday, with $1.5 million of that for construction.

Helena College is now accepting applications to the pre-cosmetology program, which will begin accepting students for the 2023-2024 school year.

Sandra Bauman, dean and chief executive officer, said in early 2022 the college plans to launch a cosmetology program that will train 45 students per year

Anyone interested in learning more about the program should register for the upcoming Cosmetology Info Night, which will be held 5:30 p.m. April 11 in the Donaldson Campus Lecture Hall, 1115 N. Roberts St. The event will have a virtual option for those who cannot attend in-person. The registration form can be found at https://bit.ly/42wlSaG – spots are limited for in-person attendees, so the College encourages anyone interested to sign up soon.

The College is seeking suggestions from the public for the name of the salon. People are asked to submit their name suggestions through a form, which can also be found on the homepage of the Helena College website, www.helenacollege.edu.

Suggestions will be accepted through April 30.