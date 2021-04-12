Helena College revamps fire and emergency services program

EMT training is a strongly encouraged elective in the program because it's required for firefighters. Stimpson said EMT is often recommended as a post-graduation pathway, because if taken as an elective, students of this program already have a head start on the necessary certifications.

The firefighting side of the program is focused on both structure firefighting and wildland firefighting. Stimpson said the primary focus is on structure firefighting because most wildland firefighting jobs are seasonal.

"We are focused on people getting good jobs with good benefits," Stimpson said.

Stimpson said demand for firefighters is strong right now because of the many retirements and openings in nearby departments.

"When doing research we found that general education is important to those who make the hiring decisions," Stimpson said. "Before we really didn't have transferable general ed in the program, but that's what stays with people."

When reaching out to fire chiefs and those who make hiring decisions, Stimpson learned which certifications mattered most and made sure they were integrated into the program. Stimpson said all of the changes in the program reflect what employers want.