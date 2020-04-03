Helena College postpones spring graduation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Helena College has officially postponed the spring 2020 commencement ceremony originally scheduled for Saturday, May 9.

The move is in line with a directive issued by the Montana University System, which was released on Wednesday. According to college officials, the ceremony will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced once the current COVID-19 pandemic has passed. Currently, the college is aiming for a fall 2020 ceremony.

Individual students will decide whether they want to participate in the ceremony.

Seniors who have completed all of their degree requirements and submit a graduation application will be considered graduates at the end of this semester, according to director of marketing Donna Breitbart.

"Graduation is such an important milestone in the lives of students, their families, and the people who have helped them reach this achievement," said Helena College Dean Laura Vosejpka in a press release. "Celebrating this success and doing it in a way that keeps our students and the greater Helena community safe is our utmost priority, which is why we are moving our spring 2020 commencement to the fall."

Vosejpka said that while there will be no commencement ceremony this spring, the administration is working with the Associated Students of Helena College to explore other ways of celebrating Helena College students and their success.

