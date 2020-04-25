Helena College moving business and accounting programs fully online

During this past semester, approximately 75% of courses in the business and accounting program were delivered online. Kiesling said this was part of the college's gradual move to 100% online functionality, an effort that will be complete starting in the fall of 2020.

Though moving these programs online is unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to school closures, Kiesling said the closures facilitated a "pilot program" for the move coming next fall. Being forced to move all courses and support programs online reinforced the college's capabilities.

However, students will still have some in-person support if they need it this fall. Kiesling said the college is adding an "enhanced online" option for the business and accounting programs.

"Enhanced online" will be completely optional for those enrolled in the program, but will allow students and professors to hold either virtual or in-person meetings at regularly scheduled times. Students will also have regular access to professors for any additional aid they might need in understanding coursework materials.

The majority of coursework will be delivered through Moodle, an online learning service currently used by the college.