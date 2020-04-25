Helena College moving business and accounting programs fully online

Starting this fall, Helena College will move its business and accounting programs fully online.
According to division chair for general education and transfer Robyn Kiesling, this is something the college has been planning for just over two years. Degree and certificates attainable under this program include accounting technology, bookkeeping, business technology and entrepreneurship.
Kiesling said these programs open pathways to valuable and important jobs in the community. Those seeking a four-year degree can continue on to earn a Bachelor's of Applied Science in business technology from Montana Tech or a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Montana or Montana State University.
"We've offered online learning for a long time," Kiesling said. "But this is the first time we will have an entire program online."
Kiesling explained that the college's advisory councils are in constant communication with community partners about the needs of the business community. According to Kiesling, a major goal of moving to online learning is to better accommodate non-traditional students who work or raise a family. Kiesling said this is a significant group the college hopes to attract with this move.
"We need to find a way to fit education into their lives," Kiesling said. "Not their lives into education."
During this past semester, approximately 75% of courses in the business and accounting program were delivered online. Kiesling said this was part of the college's gradual move to 100% online functionality, an effort that will be complete starting in the fall of 2020.
Though moving these programs online is unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to school closures, Kiesling said the closures facilitated a "pilot program" for the move coming next fall. Being forced to move all courses and support programs online reinforced the college's capabilities.
However, students will still have some in-person support if they need it this fall. Kiesling said the college is adding an "enhanced online" option for the business and accounting programs.
"Enhanced online" will be completely optional for those enrolled in the program, but will allow students and professors to hold either virtual or in-person meetings at regularly scheduled times. Students will also have regular access to professors for any additional aid they might need in understanding coursework materials.
The majority of coursework will be delivered through Moodle, an online learning service currently used by the college.
Kiesling expects a seamless transition for students currently enrolled in the program. As of fall 2019, 65 students were enrolled in the four degree programs under business and accounting.
"I hope it's more efficient for students," Kiesling said. "Hopefully we will get some new students with this transition."
Enrollment for the fall 2020 semester and summer 2020 courses opens on May 2 for new students. Available summer courses include business ethics, economics, introduction to business, math and writing.
