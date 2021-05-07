Helena College hosts walk-through commencement

“I know this ceremony looks a little different than graduation events of years past, but to me that seems a very fitting way to honor a year that has been very different than what we expect,” she said. “It’s a tribute to all of you, graduates, that you are here today, even in the face of adversity and the additional challenges we have all faced. What a testament to your resourcefulness, perseverance and work ethic.”

In another video message (https://youtu.be/glb1kJQ2cKE), student speaker Hunter Brooks acknowledged the educational, emotional and economical hardships many students faced in the last year.

"Most of us had to deal with one if not many of these hardships, and so everyone graduating here today should be extremely proud," he said. "This moment is a testament to your tenacity and is an incredible show of resolve. In the future, when hardship is met, you should look back at this moment and know in your heart that you can crush any obstacle and you can remove any challenge in your way."

Bauman noted that this year’s graduating class includes parents, students who are working full-time jobs, veterans of the armed forces, and leaders in the community. And she praised them for prioritizing their education along with all of their other responsibilities, which she said bodes well for their futures.