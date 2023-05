The Helena College class of 2023 will be walking across the stage this weekend.

The nurse pinning ceremony will take place Friday at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1700 Missoula Ave.

Graduation for the trades students will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Airport Campus Lecture Hall, 2300 Airport Road.

The Donaldson Campus will graduate Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Donaldson Campus Student Center, 1115 N. Roberts St.