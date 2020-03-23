Helena College begins remote learning

Helena College held its first day of remote learning on Monday in response to closures mandated by the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our official first day of remote learning is today," Donna Breitbart, director of marketing and development for the college, said Monday. "So we are really focusing on the current semester and making sure students are able to meet their learning outcomes for their different courses."

Students were able to borrow computers from the college in order to complete coursework. Instructors at the college are using platforms like Microsoft Teams, Moodle and others in order to keep in touch with students and deliver coursework.

Brietbart said the college is condensing instruction and accelerating this term, which is now set to end on April 27 instead of May 6 as originally planned.

"This date is based on information that we have from state and national health agencies that tell us that the virus impact will peak in April," said Brietbart.