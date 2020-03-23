Helena College begins remote learning

Helena College held its first day of remote learning on Monday in response to closures mandated by the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education over the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our official first day of remote learning is today," Donna Breitbart, director of marketing and development for the college, said Monday. "So we are really focusing on the current semester and making sure students are able to meet their learning outcomes for their different courses."
Students were able to borrow computers from the college in order to complete coursework. Instructors at the college are using platforms like Microsoft Teams, Moodle and others in order to keep in touch with students and deliver coursework.
Brietbart said the college is condensing instruction and accelerating this term, which is now set to end on April 27 instead of May 6 as originally planned.
"This date is based on information that we have from state and national health agencies that tell us that the virus impact will peak in April," said Brietbart.
According to Brietbart, the college had been preparing for a shift to remote instruction prior to the closure announcement by the commissioner's office. The school administration had asked instructors to begin preparing for how they would proceed with the remainder of the semester. Instructors crafted plans for each of their classes, which were reviewed and approved prior to a return from spring break.
"We also put tools in place for students to book appointments with tutors, instructors, advisers and others online or via email, with the meeting taking place either through video conferencing or over the phone," said Breitbart.
Breitbart reported that the first day of remote learning was going well and noted that the administrative team had been sending regular emails to the campus community with updates and information on what to expect moving forward.
"This coupled with the outreach from instructors with details on how their classes would move forward, has made for a smooth first day of delivering coursework and support services remotely," she said.
Currently, the college's commencement ceremony is still set for Saturday, May 9.
Like other campuses in the Montana University System, Helena College follows direction laid out by the Officer of the Commissioner of Higher Education in regards to the COVID-19 situation. This includes commencement ceremonies on MUS campuses.