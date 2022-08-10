Helena clinic to provide free COVID-19 shots for whole family

Lewis and Clark Public Health, along with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana CareVan, will be at the Walking Mall in downtown Helena 4-6 p.m. Aug. 17, providing free COVID-19 shots for the whole family.

The clinic will be on the mall at 48 N. Last Chance Gulch, between Ten Mile Brewery and the Parrot Confectionary.

This clinic is open to kids ages 6 months and older and all adults. Pfizer and Moderna primary and booster shots will be available.

They will be joined by St. Peter's Health facility dogs, Mocha and Blue Bonnet. Children under the age of 12 who are vaccinated at the event will receive a free pass to ExplorationWorks, a coupon for free ice cream from the Big Dipper, and a stuffed animal from the CareVan team (while supplies last).

No appointments are necessary for this clinic, people should simply drop by.

For more information please visit https://www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 833-829-9219.