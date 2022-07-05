Helena cleans up damage from weekend flooding

Local businesses, city buildings, the state Capitol and nonprofits alike were on the front lines of a flash flood that swept through Helena on Sunday night.

Videos on social media showed water flowing in a river down Last Chance Gulch. The National Weather Service reported that at least 1 inch of rain fell in Helena on Sunday evening, according to previous reporting from the Independent Record. A flash flood warning was in effect until 9:15 p.m. on Sunday night.

A Tuesday morning statement from Randy Rannalli, a lieutenant with the Helena Police Department, said businesses in the downtown area sustained damages due to flooding. Rannalli added he didn’t have information to give about “what businesses were damaged or how much damage occurred.”

Joe Schmechel, the owner of the Gold Bar, was out of town when the flooding happened. He watched it on social media and read about it in the Independent Record, but said when he got back, things weren’t as bad as he’d expected.

Still, Schmechel said, he’s a bit concerned. He said the Gold Bar had quite a bit of water come in through its doors and basement, adding that the basement still has lots of gravel and debris in it. He said the bar will likely have to make HVAC repairs and that he’s hoping to have people come in to ensure there’s no mold issues in the bar.

Allegra Marketing Print Mail had 11,000 square feet of its basement that flooded. Kyle Spencer, one of the owners of Allegra, said it took nearly two days of working around the clock to clean it up.

The Bagel Company on Last Chance Gulch experienced damage to its floors, said owner Karen Wood. According to Wood, the water came up through drains and filled the toilets, which then flooded the store. Fortunately, she said, her sons were there and immediately began working as fast as they could to combat the flooding.

Wood said the shop lost one day of business and didn't open on Monday, but she feels blessed that family, friends and staff were so quick to help.

Still, the Bagel Company will have to replace its floors, Wood said. She said its insurance doesn't cover flood damage, so Wood said replacing the floors will be a process and they'll start strategizing to get it done soon. She added the parking lot was filled with debris too.

Dave Burningham, owner of the Golden Girls Antique Mall, said the shop had some water come in through the doors on the carpets, but they cleaned up and sandbagged the store on Monday.

Burningham echoed Wood's statement about the parking lot being full of debris after the flood. He said as the water receded, Golden Girls’ parking lot had 1,000 pounds of gravel and mud in it, and he said they swept up 300 pounds of silt on Tuesday morning too. Still, Burningham said he considers his store one of the lucky ones considering the flood’s impact elsewhere.

Matt Thomson and April Sardeson, owners of Aunt Bonnie’s Books and Beargrass Trading Co., respectively, said their stores both had a bit of water come through the front door area.

Sardeson added that pipes from Jackson Street’s drainage run through her store, and those pipes leaked a bit. But, she said only a couple of items were damaged in the flood.

Montana Book and Toy Co. posted on Twitter following the flood that it made it through the flood “just fine.”

“Can’t say that for everyone,” the tweet continued. “Backed up toilets, standing water, flooded basements around downtown. Be patient as folks get things cleaned up. Thanks to everyone who reached out.”

As for community support for impacted businesses, “It’d be nice if Helenans could support by just coming in and grabbing a beer,” Schmechel, of the Gold Bar, said.

Burningham, the owner of Golden Girls, echoed Schmechel’s sentiments.

“People can always come down and support their local businesses by spending money,” Burningham said.

Previous coverage from the IR also said the library saw some flooding, but thanks to a quick response, no books or furniture were damaged in the flood.

A Tuesday statement from Patricia Spencer, the library’s information officer, said the flooding was in the children’s section but was quickly contained and cleaned up because Service Master was in the library for its scheduled cleaning.

She added the library would reopen at noon that day. Spencer also said the library’s scheduled events and programming will take place this week as planned. For those who want to support the library, more information can be found here: https://www.lclibrary.org/233/Support-the-Library.

A press release from the Helena Area Community Foundation listed damages to a number of nonprofits in town, including YWCA Helena, the First Presbyterian Church, ExplorationWorks, Grandstreet Theatre, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana, Family Outreach and Myrna Loy Center for the Arts.

The HACF and United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area have an emergency relief fund, which can be found here: https://hacf.networkforgood.com/projects/164263-helena-area-emergency-relief-fund. The release also said monetary donations can go directly to impacted nonprofits. Those interested in volunteering to help with cleanups or repairs can contact the United Way LCA at emily@unitedwaylca.org or (406) 442-4360.

"We request that supply donations be limited to items specifically requested by nonprofits, as many organizations who experienced flooding do not have storage available," the release stated.

The city "survived pretty darn well," according to Helena's facilities supervisor Troy Sampson.

Older buildings on the city's roster such as the Helena Civic Center and the Law and Justice Center were unharmed in the storm.

Sampson said the City-County Building has four storm water drains in its basement, and the hydraulic pressure generated by the storm's run-off caused the system to back up.

He said city employees spent a couple of hours pumping water out of the basement.

"We escaped by the skin of our teeth," Sampson said.

The Department of Administration looked at damages to the Capitol complex too. A Tuesday statement from Victoria Olson, the department's acting communications director, stated that the Mazurek building on Sanders Street saw the worst damage. The statement said the Capitol building and the Montana Department of Corrections on Last Chance Gulch also saw flooding impacts.

"The total impacted area in these three buildings is estimated to be 45,000 square feet," Olson's statement said. "General Services, along with restoration companies, are working to respond to affected areas and assess the extent of the damage. Remediation is ongoing at this time."

The Capitol was closed on July 4, but reopened on Tuesday, and Olson's statement said there wouldn't be any impact to services offered by the Capitol building.

Prickly Pear Land Trust stated in a post on Tuesday that some trails in the South Hills Trails System were damaged in the storm. PPLT asked people to report any trail damage either over direct message on Facebook or via email to trails@pricklypearlt.org.

Nolan Lister of the Independent Record contributed to this story.

