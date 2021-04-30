Helena Civic Center trees replaced in Arbor Day celebration

The planting of a tree is an investment in the future.

Who better to help the city of Helena plant two new spruce trees in the Helena Civic Center's front lawn than the next generation?

Dozens of children from Little Fox Learning Center and Bloom Montessori School celebrated Arbor Day Friday morning by participating in the ceremony intended to commemorate Arbor Day and the civic center's centennial.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins was on hand to assist the children, who took turns shoveling dirt onto the base of the newly planted trees, replacing the nearly 100-year-old spruce trees that were removed after one of them was toppled by record-setting winds in January.

Chris Daly, the International Society of Arboriculture-certified head of Helena's urban forestry department, said many people have reached out to the city offering to help in its effort to replace the historic trees.

"We urge you to continue to support urban forestry, the Arbor Day Foundation and Growing Friends of Helena," Daly said.

Growing Friends of Helena President Robert Throssell thanked the city for "recognizing the importance of planting trees."