Helena Civic Center steering committee members selected

Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department has selected 10 members to sit on a steering committee that will help set the direction for the Helena Civic Center, possibly reshaping the facility for decades to come.
A requirement to form the steering committee was included in a resolution to dissolve the facility's previous citizen advisory board, which the Helena City Commission approved Dec. 16.
According to city staff, this steering committee will help craft a request for proposals from third-party vendors interested in overseeing some or all aspects of managing civic center operations, including concessions, programming and even naming rights.
The city sent out a request for letters of interest shortly after dissolving the citizen advisory board, and Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo said her department received numerous responses that will help shape the forthcoming RFP process.
At least six businesses, entrepreneurs and nonprofits submitted letters of interest, including a nationwide company based in Philadelphia called Spectra that said it was willing to take over the entire operation.
Ponozzo said the steering committee and her department will be working closely to craft the RFP and make formal recommendations to the city commission on those proposals.
"We want to make sure we get at those important pieces, that this facility will always be accessible and a home for community organizations," she said. "We're looking for proposals that demonstrate that's going to happen."
Premiere Dance Company Artistic Director Charlene White is one of the newly minted steering committee members, and said as a "concerned citizen and supporter of the arts," she has a vested interest in the outcome of this process.
"I have some history there, so when the request (for steering committee volunteers) went out, I knew it was something I wanted to do," White said. "I want to make sure the civic center is being used to its fullest potential ... are we bringing in cultural experiences for the entire community."
White said that during her more than 20 years of staging an annual production of "The Nutcracker" at the civic center, the existing staff has always been exceedingly professional and helpful, something she wants maintained after the dust settles.
"You work with them, and they're there to help you put on the best show possible," she said. "I could have 3-year-olds on stage, and they're treating us like professionals. I think that's something people would want to hang on to."
Temporary General Manager Dan Payne, hired earlier this month, echoed White's sentiments and said while considering all options available is the smart thing to do from a business standpoint, there are always trade-offs when it comes to turning over a facility like the civic center to third-party management.
"I think it's viable the way it is," Payne said, characterizing the facility as being on an upward trajectory. "Can it improve? Yes. Do we need to look outside (of the city government for management)? I just don't know. There are a lot of people who need to weigh in on this."
Both Payne and White expressed the need for an overly communicative process with the community.
"There's a number of groups that consider this their home. They want to have a voice in the process," Payne said. "I know it's uncertain at this point, but with communication, you can minimize that uncertainty."
White agreed.
"It would be my hope that there is plenty of communication," White said. "Communication is going to be the most important, listening to the people who work there and use the facility."
Once the upcoming RFP process is complete, the steering committee will set its sights on creating an "advisory body by January 2021 to support performance, visual and media arts, as well as to provide programmatic oversight of the civic center," according to the Dec. 16 resolution passed by city commissioners.
It has yet to be determined what a new citizen advisory board for the civic center would look like, or whether or not an independent board is even necessary.
Ponozzo said she wants to see the steering committee explore all the options available, including possibly combining functions of boards.
The plan is for the steering committee to consider board member term limits as well. The previous version of the board did not have term limits, and some members held their positions for more than 40 years.
When structuring this steering committee, city staff asked for representatives from a variety of fields adjacent to civic center business.
Helena Tourism Alliance Executive Director Andrea Opitz was chosen for the committee to represent the interests of the tourism industry.
Grandstreet Theatre Managing Director Kal Poole was chosen for his knowledge of venue management.
Helena Citizens Council Representative John Andrew has also accepted a seat on the committee.
Former member of the previous civic center advisory board Frank Montibeller will also serve on the committee, as will Nicki Zupanic, Katja Elias, Kevin Casey, Lenny Eckhardt and White.
Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins will serve as chair of the steering committee.
The group's first meeting is scheduled for Feb. 26.
Payne said he is optimistic about the forthcoming process, in large part due to the diversity of backgrounds and knowledge the committee members plan to bring to the table.
"Once you get a lot of brain power in the room, good things can happen," he said.