Helena Civic Center steering committee members selected

"We want to make sure we get at those important pieces, that this facility will always be accessible and a home for community organizations," she said. "We're looking for proposals that demonstrate that's going to happen."

Premiere Dance Company Artistic Director Charlene White is one of the newly minted steering committee members, and said as a "concerned citizen and supporter of the arts," she has a vested interest in the outcome of this process.

"I have some history there, so when the request (for steering committee volunteers) went out, I knew it was something I wanted to do," White said. "I want to make sure the civic center is being used to its fullest potential ... are we bringing in cultural experiences for the entire community."

White said that during her more than 20 years of staging an annual production of "The Nutcracker" at the civic center, the existing staff has always been exceedingly professional and helpful, something she wants maintained after the dust settles.

"You work with them, and they're there to help you put on the best show possible," she said. "I could have 3-year-olds on stage, and they're treating us like professionals. I think that's something people would want to hang on to."