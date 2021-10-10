Helena city offices closed Monday for Indigenous People's Day

The city of Helena administrative offices and the transfer station will be closed Monday in recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Garbage normally picked up on Monday should be put out by 7 a.m. Tuesday for collection. For more information on the transfer station or trash collection, call 447-8086.

The Helena City Commission passed a resolution in 2019 to change the name of Columbus Day, a federal holiday in October commemorating the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492, to Indigenous Peoples Day.

Efforts to make a similar change statewide have repeatedly failed in the Montana Legislature. An Indigenous Peoples’ Day Call to Action & Rally will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday in front of the Missoula County Courthouse at 200 W Broadway St, in Missoula.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, President Joe Biden issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, lending the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples, the Associated Press reported.

The day will be observed Oct. 11, along with Columbus Day, which is established by Congress.