Helena city manager candidate withdraws, two finalists interview Saturday

Texarkana, Arkansas, City Manager Kenneth Haskin has withdrawn himself from consideration for Helena's vacant city manager position.

City spokeswoman Amanda Opitz said in an email, "The Commission initially intended to move forward three candidates to the final stage; however, the City was informed this week that one candidate — Kenneth Haskin — withdrew his application."

No reason for his withdrawal was provided.

The remaining hopefuls for the job, Rachel Harlow-Schalk, the deputy director of local government for the state of Colorado, and Troy Smith, the deputy city manager for Commerce City, Colorado, well begin a tour of Helena Friday.

The two candidates will start their visit with a tour of the city provided by employees Friday morning. A "community member lunch" will be held at the City-County Building midday, followed by separate panel discussions with community members and a city leadership team.

The main interviews, to be conducted publicly by the city commission, are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with a 40-minute lunch break slated for 11:40 a.m.

City commission discussion will occur after the interviews at 2:10 p.m.

Saturday's proceedings will be streamed live via virtual teleconference platform, Zoom. A link to view the meeting via Zoom can be found on the the city's website at helenamt.gov.

