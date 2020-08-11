You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena city manager candidate withdraws, two finalists interview Saturday
0 comments
alert

Helena city manager candidate withdraws, two finalists interview Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
The City-County Building in downtown Helena.

The City-County Building in downtown Helena.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Texarkana, Arkansas, City Manager Kenneth Haskin has withdrawn himself from consideration for Helena's vacant city manager position.

City spokeswoman Amanda Opitz said in an email, "The Commission initially intended to move forward three candidates to the final stage; however, the City was informed this week that one candidate — Kenneth Haskin — withdrew his application."

No reason for his withdrawal was provided.

The remaining hopefuls for the job, Rachel Harlow-Schalk, the deputy director of local government for the state of Colorado, and Troy Smith, the deputy city manager for Commerce City, Colorado, well begin a tour of Helena Friday.

The two candidates will start their visit with a tour of the city provided by employees Friday morning. A "community member lunch" will be held at the City-County Building midday, followed by separate panel discussions with community members and a city leadership team.

The main interviews, to be conducted publicly by the city commission, are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with a 40-minute lunch break slated for 11:40 a.m.

City commission discussion will occur after the interviews at 2:10 p.m.

Saturday's proceedings will be streamed live via virtual teleconference platform, Zoom. A link to view the meeting via Zoom can be found on the the city's website at helenamt.gov.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News