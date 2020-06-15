Helena city crews 'working diligently' to clean debris from weekend storms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The windy weekend left a large number of damaged trees and debris around the city that urban forestry staff is "working diligently to address," according to a city news release.

The National Weather Service reported Helena saw gusts of wind at more than 20 miles per hour Saturday and Sunday.

As such, the city's flora took a beating, and city staff offered a few reminders for the public as they report downed trees and limbs.

Workers will not collect debris from any privately owned trees.

"Debris from privately owned trees should be taken to the transfer station and not put in a dumpster," the release stated. "Branches from private trees placed on the boulevard will not be collected."

It also stated that citizens are prohibited from pruning or removing city-owned trees as such work is hazardous.

City staff also asked that people refrain from requesting cleanup of debris in the boulevards.

"This will be taken care of through a systematic process," the release stated. "Please only call for hanging branches or limbs/trees that are leaning on property such as cars, houses, etc."