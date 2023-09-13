The Helena City Commission approved both the extension of phase one and commencement of phase two of a major subdivision on the city's west side during Monday's meeting.

Sussex Construction, developer of the 172-housing unit Westside Woods neighborhood in the shadow of Mount Helena, submitted a written request on Aug. 2 to extend the first phase of construction a year to a completion date of December 2024 and approve the commencement of phase two.

Per Montana Code Annotated, the city commission has 30 working days from receipt of the request to hold a public hearing.

The city commissioners approved the pre-zoning of the land, resolution of intention to annex the land, and the development's preliminary plat during its April 10 meeting, while also imposing more than 20 conditions on Sussex.

City staff stated during Monday's meeting that no potential negative impacts were identified should either item be approved.

Helena Community Development Director Chris Brink told the commissioners the nature of the request for an extension on phase one received from Sussex is "essentially, they were not able to receive permit issuance, nor have they begun that phase of construction."

"They cannot complete the (first phase of the) project in the next two months," Brink said.

Sussex owner Ron Barsch told the commissioners that the city's 24-inch water main, the crosstown connector, has necessitated design changes that needed staff consideration as well.

"In working with city staff, ... it has been determined the best result for creating the best infrastructure will actually be relocating the city main to the center of the roadway," Bartsch said.

He added that much coordination needed to occur because the relocation would put the pipe outside of an existing easement that allows for access to the infrastructure at anytime, hence the extension of phase one and early commencement of phase two as the water main runs under both phases.

Save Helena Westside, an organization of existing west side residents, has continued the opposition campaign against the project, stating concerns about public safety in the event of an evacuation with the lack of a second point of egress to the development's west.

City Commissioner Emily Dean included language requiring further consideration of such a design change within the more than 20 conditions of approval in April.

Save Helena Westside President Sara Perry said during public comment at the meeting that phase two as platted would prohibit one of the only agreed upon options for a western egress.

Brink said between the approval of commencement and final plat approval, there will be no home construction. Plans get approved, lots are laid out and necessary conditions are met.

He also stated, like local first responding agencies and the county sheriff, who is in charge of an evacuation, that staff has seen no need for additional western access to the development.

When City Commissioner Melinda Reed inquired about potentially imposing additional conditions at this stage, Brink said "there has to be a nexus for that requirement. Right now we've not identified nor have we had traffic numbers show us an additional western access is needed."

Sussex now anticipates the first phase of the project to be completed by December 2024 and will include 28 single-family homes, two multifamily buildings and two open-space lots.

Brink said the open-space lots will come to the city commission for acceptance by early November.