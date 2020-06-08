Helena City Commission vacates block of 6th Ave. for Montana Heritage Center

The Helena City Commission voted Monday evening to vacate a portion of 6th Avenue to allow construction of the new Montana Heritage Center.
Monday’s vote came after previous meetings of the commission as well as public outreach via the state of Montana to neighbors and state employees near the Capitol campus.
In the final days of the 2019 Legislature, lawmakers approved funding for a new state museum. With the new funding a renewed public debate ensued about whether to locate the new Montana Heritage Center at the old Capital Hill Mall site or through a mix of new construction and renovation at the current location of the Montana Historical Society.
A committee ultimately recommended renovating the existing building and construction of a new building, and Montana Department of Administration Director John Lewis agreed.
Previous plans for the Capitol complex site included a new building across 6th Avenue with an underground tunnel connecting the old and new buildings. But a more recent design push has included shutting down 6th Avenue between Sanders Street and N. Roberts Street and incorporating the space into the plans. The new design incorporates a Capitol-facing entry plaza, an indoor cafeteria, an outdoor patio, an event center and a large gallery space.
The proposal drew questions from area residents, said Zack Graham, a civil engineer with contractor Cushing Terrell. Commenters expressed both support for the project but concerns that traffic flows would be interrupted and push vehicles onto smaller side streets.
A traffic study and survey of public employees found that impacts to east to west traffic from state employees would be somewhat offset by the opening of Sanders Street through the old mall property, Graham said.
The lone member of the public to attend Monday's meeting was area resident Rebecca Baumann, who encouraged the commission to vote the proposal down. The street is a major thoroughfare, traffic will be pushed into neighborhoods and the museum could temporarily close the street for special events if needed, she said.
Chuck Johnson, member of the board of trustees for the Montana Historical Society, wrote the commission in support of vacating 6th Avenue. After further analysis a tunnel would not be feasible and closing the street would allow for a drop-off area at the museum.
“We think it would provide the best possible experience for our city, staff and visitors,” he wrote, also touting the new museum as a major attraction for visitors.
The commission voted unanimously to approve vacating the block of 6th Avenue.
