Helena City Commission vacates block of 6th Ave. for Montana Heritage Center

The proposal drew questions from area residents, said Zack Graham, a civil engineer with contractor Cushing Terrell. Commenters expressed both support for the project but concerns that traffic flows would be interrupted and push vehicles onto smaller side streets.

A traffic study and survey of public employees found that impacts to east to west traffic from state employees would be somewhat offset by the opening of Sanders Street through the old mall property, Graham said.

The lone member of the public to attend Monday's meeting was area resident Rebecca Baumann, who encouraged the commission to vote the proposal down. The street is a major thoroughfare, traffic will be pushed into neighborhoods and the museum could temporarily close the street for special events if needed, she said.

Chuck Johnson, member of the board of trustees for the Montana Historical Society, wrote the commission in support of vacating 6th Avenue. After further analysis a tunnel would not be feasible and closing the street would allow for a drop-off area at the museum.

“We think it would provide the best possible experience for our city, staff and visitors,” he wrote, also touting the new museum as a major attraction for visitors.

The commission voted unanimously to approve vacating the block of 6th Avenue.

Reporter Tom Kuglin

