Helena City Commission to hold special work session on city manager recruitment

The City-County Building in downtown Helena.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

The Helena City Commission will hold a special work session Monday at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the forthcoming city manager recruitment and selection process.

A press release sent Thursday evening states third-party consultant Communication & Management Services will participate in the work session.

The Helena-based company was hired in November to "provide recruitment and consulting services to the City Commission associated with recruitment and hiring of a City Manager" at the cost of $150 an hour, according to the contract.

The meeting will be held in room 326 of the City-County Building, 316 Park Ave. Those interested can also attend via Zoom (https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84292389187).

Six people have served as city manager or interim city manager since Ron Alles retired in June 2018, after nearly eight years in the position.

The contract further states CMS will "screen and narrow applicants" and "assist with selection of the City Manager."

The work includes the creation of a "detailed announcement," "recruitment plan to generate a sufficient pool of qualified candidates," and "marketing materials."

City Commissioner Emily Dean said before the contract's approval that the decision to continue to include CMS throughout the duration of the hiring process makes sense.

"It makes a lot of sense to move forward given (CMS) have such deep understanding now after authoring that report and working very closely with staff over the last couple of years as well," Dean said. "It will be great to have a local firm that really knows the community be part of this."

