Helena City Commission to consider electric transportation on city streets, trails

Electric transportation is knocking on Helena's door, and city leadership is scrambling to catch up to the technology.

Dozens of emails from residents voicing their opposition to the use of e-bikes, or electronically assisted bicycles, on city-owned trails in the South Hills flooded the Helena City Commission's inbox over the past two weeks.

City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin said the city needs to deal with the issues sooner rather than later.

"The extent to which we can provide some certainty for this trail season, the better," O'Loughlin said in a meeting last week. "I certainly would support some certainty for this trail season even if we're continuing a public process for how to handle e-bikes into the future."

City code makes no mention of e-bikes, but does prohibit "motor vehicles" on open lands and natural parks, such as Mount Ascension.

However it does not define "motor vehicles," instead deferring to state law's definition of vehicles with internal combustion engines.

State law defines e-bikes as bicycles with regard to the rules of the road only.