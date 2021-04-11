Helena City Commission to consider electric transportation on city streets, trails

Electric transportation is knocking on Helena's door, and city leadership is scrambling to catch up to the technology.
Dozens of emails from residents voicing their opposition to the use of e-bikes, or electronically assisted bicycles, on city-owned trails in the South Hills flooded the Helena City Commission's inbox over the past two weeks.
City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin said the city needs to deal with the issues sooner rather than later.
"The extent to which we can provide some certainty for this trail season, the better," O'Loughlin said in a meeting last week. "I certainly would support some certainty for this trail season even if we're continuing a public process for how to handle e-bikes into the future."
City code makes no mention of e-bikes, but does prohibit "motor vehicles" on open lands and natural parks, such as Mount Ascension.
However it does not define "motor vehicles," instead deferring to state law's definition of vehicles with internal combustion engines.
State law defines e-bikes as bicycles with regard to the rules of the road only.
"Recognizing these terms and definitions in State law are intended for the purposes of defining specific regulations for operation on streets and highways, they have nevertheless been used to guide the interpretation of City Code specific to 'motor vehicles' with respect to natural parks," a March 26 memo from Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo states. "What is more difficult is that Montana law specifically excludes bicycles from the term 'motor vehicle.'"
So the city only prohibits the use of automobiles on trails, and any effort to block the use of e-bikes in the South Hills would require a fairly extensive process to rewrite city code.
Also under consideration will be the use of e-scooters. Bird, a California-based "shared micro-mobility" company, hopes to bring its rentable, dockless e-scooters to Helena as early as this spring.
Bird scooters, along with those of many other companies, are commonly seen scattered across sidewalks of major metropolitan areas. The city commissioners intend to discuss whether or not those e-scooters should be permitted to operate on sidewalks.
Bird, which is based in Santa Monica, California, has already been approved for a business license from the City of Helena. The company still needs approval for a right of way permit from the city's transportation and engineering departments.
"There is no update on a decision regarding Bird Scooter Company," city spokesman Jacob Garcin said in an email Thursday afternoon. "E-scooters are being presented to the Commission on April 14 as part of a larger e-transportation discussion (e-bikes included), which will allow the Commission to provide direction."
The News Guard of Lincoln City, Oregon, reported March 25 that the City of Lincoln City issued citations to Bird after its scooters appeared on city streets overnight despite that city council's denial.
"We are currently in conversations with the city about bringing Bird to Helena and will have more to share in the coming weeks," Jasmine Wallsmith, a spokeswoman for Bird said in an email.
"The City is interested in exploring the potential benefits that e-bikes and e-scooters bring to a community including health, mobility, air quality and increased commuting options; and the potential challenges that e-bikes and e-scooters pose including traffic implications, environmental impacts, speed and increased congestion and user conflicts," Ponozzo wrote in her memo.
Ponozzo has proposed a lengthy public input process that runs through May 2022 and involves potential pilot studies, working groups and community surveys.
The Helena Citizens Council held what it referred to as a "lively e-bike discussion" back in February. A recommendation to prohibit all forms of motorized transportation, including pedal assist bicycles, on Helena's open lands and nonmotorized trails was tabled because "HCC members felt more information was needed," HCC Coordinator Peggy Benkelman said in an April 7 email to the Helena City Commission.
The city commissioners are set to take up the electric transportation discussion at their April 14 administration meeting.