Helena City Commission selects 2 manager finalists in closed session

Members of the Helena City Commission selected their top two city manager finalists during a closed session Friday evening, but they do not plan to announce the names of the two candidates until next week.

Before going into the closed portion of Friday's city commission meeting, Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Attorney Thomas Jodoin asserted that the candidates' right to privacy outweighed the public's right to know about the discussion that would take place.

The city commission publicly interviewed all four city manager semifinalists earlier this week. The semifinalists are Kenny Haskin, Rachel Harlow-Schalk, Benjamin Marchant and Troy Smith.

"If the commission wants to decide today, I think that can be done in a closed meeting, but the announcement of those candidates will be done sometime early next week or middle next week once (Jennifer Reichelt and Heather Gantz of Novak Consulting) have a chance to inform those candidates that they're moving forward," Jodoin said.

Novak Consulting, a Cincinnati-based firm, is conducting the candidate search and facilitating the interview process. It is the same firm that led the city commission to former City Manager Ana Cortez.