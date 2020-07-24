Helena City Commission selects 2 manager finalists in closed session

Members of the Helena City Commission selected their top two city manager finalists during a closed session Friday evening, but they do not plan to announce the names of the two candidates until next week.
Before going into the closed portion of Friday's city commission meeting, Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Attorney Thomas Jodoin asserted that the candidates' right to privacy outweighed the public's right to know about the discussion that would take place.
The city commission publicly interviewed all four city manager semifinalists earlier this week. The semifinalists are Kenny Haskin, Rachel Harlow-Schalk, Benjamin Marchant and Troy Smith.
"If the commission wants to decide today, I think that can be done in a closed meeting, but the announcement of those candidates will be done sometime early next week or middle next week once (Jennifer Reichelt and Heather Gantz of Novak Consulting) have a chance to inform those candidates that they're moving forward," Jodoin said.
Novak Consulting, a Cincinnati-based firm, is conducting the candidate search and facilitating the interview process. It is the same firm that led the city commission to former City Manager Ana Cortez.
Mike Meloy, a Helena attorney who specializes in open records and open meetings issues, said in an email Friday that a governing body's deliberations may be held in a closed session if the individuals being discussed have not waived their right to privacy, which they did not, but any city commission action must be made in public.
When asked to clarify whether advancing two of the city's four candidates in the hiring process constitutes an official action, Meloy wrote, "You can't describe it any other way."
The city attorney could not be reached to provide clarification.
City Commissioner Sean Logan said in an interview following the meeting that there was deliberation and discussion during the closed session.
"I will say there was consensus," Logan said. "The consultants wanted to let the candidates know first."
Novak provided the city commission with about a dozen names of potential hires.
The city commission is expected to bring the two finalists for the city manager job to Helena for in-person interviews with the governing body as well as a panel of five or 10 citizens as chosen by the commissioners. Those events are scheduled to take place Aug. 14 through 16.
Meanwhile, the city is in the midst of an ongoing legal battle over an attempt to enact recall votes for the mayor and two city commissioners because of another alleged violation of open meetings laws.
The petitioner, Helena resident Sandra Holland, argues the city commission skirted open meeting laws when it extended a contract for the position of interim city manager to Melinda Reed. The petition is seeking to force a recall vote for Collins and City Commissioners Heather O'Loughlin and Andres Haladay.
Jodoin is representing the three officials in the suit that names Lewis and Clark County, the head of county elections and Holland as defendants.
