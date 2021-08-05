Helena City Commission passes emergency fire restrictions

The Helena City Commission passed emergency fire restrictions during a special meeting Thursday evening.

The move better aligns the city with the Stage 2 restrictions recently enacted by Lewis and Clark County and federal agencies outside the city's borders.

"Currently, the City of Helena is in a position where fire restrictions are less restrictive than what has recently been put into place in Lewis and Clark County. Specifically, recreational fires are permitted," Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers and Fire Marshal Lou Antonick wrote in a memo to the city commission. "With the current extreme fire season coupled with the densely urban environment of the City of Helena this emergency ordinance will put the city in alignment with (the county's fire restrictions)."

The city's fire restrictions, which take effect immediately and last for 90 days, prohibit building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire except within an open flame cooking device; smoking except within an enclosed building or vehicle, a developed recreation site or while stopped in a barren area of at least three feet in diameter; fireworks; operating a motor vehicle off road; and operating equipment that "has been modified in a way that makes the equipment more likely to cause a fire."