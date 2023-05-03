The Helena City Commissioners and mayor voted Wednesday evening to increase their positions' salaries effective 2024.

The pay raises were approved on a 4-1 vote from the conference room adjacent to the Commission Chambers. City Commissioner Sean Logan voted against the raises and said given a lean budget budget cycle in fiscal year 2024, he was "uncomfortable" with the prospect of "voting myself a raise."

The mayor's salary increases from $11,000 to $15,000 annually, a 36% hike, while the commissioners' salaries increase from $9,000 to $11,000 annually, or 22%.

"It is imperative to increase the City of Helena’s Mayor and Commissioners’ salaries given their scope of civic responsibilities, increased workload, the current economic state, their incurred un-reimbursed personal expenses to carry out their duties, and remunerate them for their time, effort, and expenses. The proposed increases will also serve to encourage future candidates to run for election to City of Helena Commission posts," according to the staff memo prepared by HR Director Renee McMahon and City Manager Tim Burton.

McMahon said she surveyed salaries of mayors and commissions in Class 1 cities in Montana and based the proposed increase based on her survey results.

Her average of salaries for elected municipal officials in Helena, Kalispell, Butte, Great Falls, Bozeman, Missoula and Billings came in at nearly $17,000 for mayors and $11,000 for commissioners and council members.

City Commissioner Melinda Reed said it is important to consider "the cost of service and how it can be a prohibitive factor or people who are unable to serve because the compensation is not commensurate with the amount of time."

"There are people who will still not be able to serve in this capacity given how low the salary will remain after this," Reed said.

Logan said despite the relatively small increase, "I'm uncomfortable with it, so I won't be supporting it."

"I think it's clear we have a tough budget year ahead of us...," Logan said.

The Helena Mayor's and Commissioners' salaries have increased twice in the past 20 years, in 2012 and 2020.