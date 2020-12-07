Helena City Commission OKs Capital Hill Urban Renewal District

A quorum of the Helena City Commission voted Monday to form a new urban renewal district encompassing the former Capital Hill Mall site and surrounding area.
The Capital Hill Urban Renewal District is the third urban renewal district adopted by the city in recent years. In 2016 the commission created the Railroad URD and in 2018 it passed the Downtown URD. The proposed boundary stretches from Montana Avenue on the west to Interstate 15 on the east, and a block north of Prospect Avenue and one block south of 11th Street.
Commissioner Andres Haladay described Monday’s vote as the “final piece” and felt that they fit together nicely. The implementation of the district will be long-term to fully realize but lays the groundwork for goals including affordable housing and neighborhood continuity.
“It’s going to be a great thing for the city of Helena five, 10 maybe 50 years from now,” he said.
An urban renewal district is often called a “TIF” district because it uses tax increment financing to fund projects. A district is created by freezing property tax revenues going to the city’s general fund. As taxable values increase, the difference or increment is set aside for infrastructure or other projects benefiting the district.
Sharon Haugen, Helena's director of community development, stressed during Monday’s public hearing that the creation of the district itself does not increase individual property taxes and that property taxes are set by the Montana Department of Revenue. Potential benefits from the district include better neighborhood connectivity, improved appearance via the “streetscape,” rehabilitating buildings and expanding housing, she said.
The city’s contractor identified dilapidated buildings, poor land uses, designs and street layouts and unsafe or unsanitary conditions in its analysis of the district. The contractor found that 68% of parcels within the study area declined in taxable value over the last decade compared to 8% outside.
The city took several steps to solicit feedback including interviews with people and business owners in the area, letters to property owners and public meetings.
Testifying in support of the plan was Helena Housing Authority Executive Director Michael O’Neil. The district includes the Samuel V. Stewart Homes managed by HHA and O’Neil felt tax increment financing could help address infrastructure needs.
“I think it’s a very proactive idea re-creating the gateway into our city,” he said.
Mayor Wilmot Collins joined Haladay and Commissioner Sean Logan in voting for the district. Commissioners Emily Dean and Heather O’Loughlin were not present for the vote.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
