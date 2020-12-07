Helena City Commission OKs Capital Hill Urban Renewal District

A quorum of the Helena City Commission voted Monday to form a new urban renewal district encompassing the former Capital Hill Mall site and surrounding area.

The Capital Hill Urban Renewal District is the third urban renewal district adopted by the city in recent years. In 2016 the commission created the Railroad URD and in 2018 it passed the Downtown URD. The proposed boundary stretches from Montana Avenue on the west to Interstate 15 on the east, and a block north of Prospect Avenue and one block south of 11th Street.

Commissioner Andres Haladay described Monday’s vote as the “final piece” and felt that they fit together nicely. The implementation of the district will be long-term to fully realize but lays the groundwork for goals including affordable housing and neighborhood continuity.

“It’s going to be a great thing for the city of Helena five, 10 maybe 50 years from now,” he said.

An urban renewal district is often called a “TIF” district because it uses tax increment financing to fund projects. A district is created by freezing property tax revenues going to the city’s general fund. As taxable values increase, the difference or increment is set aside for infrastructure or other projects benefiting the district.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}